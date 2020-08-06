Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Massive hotel brawl in California ends with 2 people arrested

items.[0].image.alt
Anaheim Police Department/Twitter
Massive hotel brawl in California ends with 2 people arrested
Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-06 19:31:08-04

The Anaheim Police Department said two people were arrested after a fight that involved anywhere between 60-100 people erupted at a hotel near Disneyland.

Police said the conflict began in the pool area and it only included guests of the Cambria Hotel & Suites, police said.

Police said the two people arrested face charges of fighting in public and obstructing an officer.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations, police said.

"The group was almost completely uncooperative with officers in our efforts to further investigate the incident," said Anaheim Police Department spokesman Sgt. Shane Carringer to E.W. Scripps in an email.

NBC News reported that weapons used during the fight were broomsticks and bottles.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!