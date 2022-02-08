Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Maryland officer saves student from being run over

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-02-08 at 12.34.56 PM.png
Posted at 11:40 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:40:27-05

An officer in Maryland is hailed a hero for saving a student from being run over by a car.

The dramatic rescue occurred as North East Police Department Cpl. Annette Goodyear directed traffic at a school crosswalk, the Associated Press reported.

As a student walked across, Cpl. Goodyear quickly pushed the middle school student out of harm's way as a fast-moving car barreled through the crosswalk.

The officer was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital.

She was released later in the day.

According to the AP, the driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving, and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for the officer's quick thinking and brave actions, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!