Maryland judge: Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf may be unlawfully running agency

Susan Walsh/AP
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 15, 2020
A judge is temporarily barring the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing new asylum restrictions on two organizations.

Judge Paula Xinis says that's because action Sec. Chad Wolf is likely in his role unlawfully.

Dozens of states, cities and counties are suing over the new rules that make asylum seekers wait longer to get jobs.

The Maryland judge's injunction applies only to two groups she say shave clear standing and proof of irreparable harm: CASA de Maryland and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

Previously, the government accountability office also determined that Wold was appointed as part of an invalid order of succession.

