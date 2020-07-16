Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales

items.[0].image.alt
This combination photo shows the cover art for "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Worldâ€™s Most Dangerous Man", left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP)
Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-16 17:29:25-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Trump's scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on preorders alone.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough" had sold a company record 950,000 copies as of its date of sale, earlier this week.

Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened," sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.

President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out but have failed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!