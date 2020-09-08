Menu

Marriott to lay off over 600 employees at Maryland headquarters

AP2008
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - Exterior of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in San Francisco, Calif..is seen in a July 9, 2008 file photo. Marriott International Inc. said that it will furlough thousands of corporate employees at its U.S. headquarters and globally. The decision, first reported by The Wall Street Journal Sunday, March 22, 2020, adds to massive recent payroll reductions that began last week. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 16:55:51-04

Beginning in late October, Marriott International Inc., says they will lay off over 600 employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

In an email to E.W. Scripps, a spokesman for the hotel chain said 673 employees would be laid off.

The spokesman added that employees that were furloughed would be back at the end of September.

In 2018, Marriott began construction on its new headquarters and hoped to relocate by early 2022, the company said in a press release.

The company currently has over 3,500 employees working at its headquarters.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the old building will be turned into a senior living center after Erickson Living bought it.

