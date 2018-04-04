Marine helicopter crashes in California and kills 4

A Marine Corps helicopter crashed Tuesday in California during a routine training mission and all four crew members aboard are presumed dead.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near the city of El Centro, which is near the Mexico border, around 2:35 p.m., according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The four crew members' identities have not been released yet pending 24 hours after notifying their families.

The CH-53 helicopters are used to transport heavy equipment and supplies, and are capable of lifting 16 tons, according to the Marines website.