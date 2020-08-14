Menu

Marge Simpson uses her voice to call out Trump adviser

AP
This image released by Fox shows Marge Simpson, a character on the animated television series "The Simpsons." In the clip, posted by the animated series, matriarch Marge chided a Trump campaign attorney over a tweet comparing her and Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's pick for his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.. (FOX via AP)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 14, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marge Simpson has advice for a lawyer with the Trump campaign: Do not name call.

In a clip posted by Fox's animated series "The Simpsons," matriarch Marge chides the lawyer for comparing her voice to that of Kamala Harris.

The U.S. senator from California is Joe Biden's pick for his running mate on the Democratic ticket.

Marge says in the clip that she feels "disrespected" if Trump adviser Jenna Ellis' tweet wasn't intended as a compliment.

Marge, referring to herself as a 'suburban housewife,' also says that she teaches her children not to name call.

The long-running "The Simpsons" is known for mocking various politicians and celebrities, Trump among them.

