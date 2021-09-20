Watch
Manny Pacquiao running for president in the Philippines

NICK UT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Filipino Boxer Manny Pacquiao works out Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005, at the Wild Card Gym in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Pacquiao takes on Hector Velazquez in a 12-round super featherweight bout on Sept. 10, 2005, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 20, 2021
Boxer Manny Pacquiao announced he will attempt to become the next president of the Philippines.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of the PDP-Laban party on Sunday.

"I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines," Pacquiao said on Twitter. "We need progress."

Pacquiao, 42, emphasized the need to "win against poverty" and provide a government that serves "our people."

Pacquiao's boxing career catapulted him into politics. He is currently a senator in the Philippines.

It's not clear whether Pacquiao will continue boxing. He lost his last fight, but his manager told ESPN that Pacquiao has not officially retired.

"In the coming weeks, the senator will decide how he's going to finish his professional boxing career," Sean Gibbons, president of Pacquiao's promotional company, told ESPN. "After the fight and recently, he's discussed retiring [or] maybe one more [fight]. He's just talking out loud about different situations."

