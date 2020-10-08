Menu

Man uses elaborate Halloween skeleton scenes to make others laugh

Posted at 10:22 AM, Oct 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-08 13:22:05-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Frankie Reeling’s life was reeling. A year ago, he was not expected to make it out of emergency colon surgery. But Frankie fooled us.

Now he is messing with us, with his funny bones. Every night, you will see the Bone family. There is Sally, Ooogie Boogie and Jack.

Frankie said we are so trapped in fear during the coronavirus pandemic, that on his favorite holiday, Halloween, he would make sure we were howling our funny bone off.

He comes up with a theme every night. Then runs to a thrift store for the items he needs and dresses up his front lawn.

This story originally reported by Jamie Costello on WMAR2News.com.

