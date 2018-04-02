Man running from Maryland police dies after being hit by car

BALTIMORE, Maryland — A man running away from the Baltimore Police died after being hit by a car last week.

Officers were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue around 8:30 p.m. March 28. When they tried to talk to 21-year-old Larry Whitfield during the investigation, he immediately started to run away.

Whitfield was able to escape officers and tried to cross Greenmount Avenue when he was hit by a car traveling southbound. He was transported to a hospital where he died Friday morning.

The driver of the car was not injured and stayed on the scene after the crash. Detectives are working with the narcotics unit to evaluate all the evidence from the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.