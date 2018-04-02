Man in major credit card skimming operation arrested after chase in Florida

TAMPA, Florida — Police said they got a big win Friday night after they were able to arrest a man wanted in connection to installing credit card skimming devices across the Tampa Bay area.

Police on scene told ABC Action News they were able to take the skimmer into evidence after a customer at the Chase Bank at 2001 N. Dale Mabry pulled it off the drive-up ATM while getting cash out.

That customer flagged an officer down and showed him the skimmer. What that customer didn’t know is that undercover officers were already in pursuit of the man. Officers on scene say he was wanted by multiple agencies.

The man, who has been identified as Yanier Manso Caballero from Hialeah, ditched his black Mercedes in the McDonald’s parking lot next to the bank, kicked off his flip flops, and took off running as officers tried to make an arrest.

The police helicopter was able to lead K-9 officers to a heat signature of a man inside a shed on West Cherry Street, about a quarter mile away from the bank. The man was taken into custody a short time later.

The customer that found the skimmer told officers on scene that he saw at least two other customers get cash out before he found the skimming device. There is no information, at this point, about how long the device might have been on the ATM.