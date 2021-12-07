Man in Kansas in custody after standoff at U-Haul

A man in Kansas is in custody after a standoff with police.

Authorities told KWCH that the suspect broke into a u-haul store in Wichita, stole keys, and jumped into a truck.

Throughout the standoff, he drove the u-haul truck around the parking lot, even after police deflated the tires.

For hours, crisis negotiators worked to get the man out of the vehicle.

He eventually got out of the truck and was taken down by a police k-9 and officers.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for bite injuries, the news outlet reported.

Police say he'll be charged with aggravated robbery.