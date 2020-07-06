Menu

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

2001 AP
SUZANNE PLUNKETT/AP
People run from the collapse of World Trade Center Tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. Charlie Ross is seen fourth from the left. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 11:42:42-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Stephen Cooper died March 28 at in Delray Beach, Florida, due to COVID-19.

He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows Cooper with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm.

He and several other men were in a desperate sprint as a wall of debris from the collapsing tower looms behind them.

The image was published in newspapers around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

