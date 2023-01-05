Man cuts into gas tank, exploding garage, leaving house in shambles

OMAHA, Neb. — A man is dead after he cut into his gas tank, exploding the entire garage and leaving his house in shambles.

Local firefighters and police and the energy company are all investigating.

Anthony and Sal Savala say they were in their home, hearing the explosion next door.

"And the house just literally like it was coming off the ground," Anthony recalled. "And then there was stuff falling off the wall in the bathroom."

He wasn't sure what initially happened.

"Well at first, I said to my dad it sound like a bomb then we thought it was upstairs because it was that close," Savala shared. "So, we went outside and my dad went all the way down there he seen what we seen, and it was terrible and he came back."

What Anthony's father saw was unlike anything he had ever seen- Debris was scattered everywhere and the victim laying out on the street.

"I knew it was some type of a bomb or explosion, and when I ran down there thinking I could help in some way, there was no nothing, the house was gone," All I seen was body parts."

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what let to the man cutting into his gas tank.

