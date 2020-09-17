Man creates perfect solution to trick or treating amid the pandemic

As parents are deciding whether to purchase Halloween costumes for their children amid the coronavirus pandemic, one Ohio man is ready to safely welcome trick or treaters to his home.

Andrew Beattie has installed a 6-foot chute for candy so he can remain distanced from trick or treaters on Beggars’ Night.

Beattie says that the chute will be “touch-free” as children will have the treats drop into their candy bucket without having to come in contact with Beattie. For added safety, Beattie says that he will wear a mask and continually change gloves in order to keep children safe.

“I want our youngins to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness, and I've put a LOT of thought into how to do so safely, and I appreciate your concern,” Beattie said in a viral Facebook post published earlier this week.

Beattie said the chute is a six-foot long tube of cardboard that is four inches in diameter. He said he was able to install the chute on his porch in 20 minutes.

“If this candy chute makes things easier or safer, AND gives those with mobility challenges more of a chance to participate, then what's the harm? An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, ya' know,” Beattie wrote.

Beattie has created a Facebook group where he hopes to share ideas with others this fall ahead of Halloween. The group has nearly 10,000 members as of late Thursday.

