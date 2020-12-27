Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Saturday evening.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Sunday that the men who died were aged 73, 65, and 69.

He didn't provide names.

He says two teenagers were wounded and that a 62-year-old man who was shot several times is in critical condition.

According to The Associated Press, the 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and was treated at a hospital and released.

The AP reported that the 62-year-old man underwent surgery overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.