Man charged in attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl in Chicago

Chicago Police via CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 14, 2022
CHICAGO — Chicago Police say a man who tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl has been arrested.

Last Thursday, a surveillance camera captured the suspect, later identified as Gerardo Posadas, trying to grab the child who was walking with her mother.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police said Posadas allegedly offered the woman $150 for the girl.

When she refused, the 25-year-old tried to pull the child by her hair toward him, WGN-TV reported.

According to the news outlets, the woman and the girl were able to get away.

Police said he was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and attempted aggravated kidnapping, the news outlets reported.

