Man arrested in connection to fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Police in Wisconsin says they have arrested a suspect in connection to the four people who were found shot in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.

According to the Associated Press, authorities arrested Darren Lee McWright, of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Another warrant has been issued for another suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, the AP reported.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office released the name of the victims who were identified as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, from Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul.

Investigators said an autopsy was conducted Monday on all four victims, including two men and two women, which showed they all died from gunshot wounds.