Man arrested following shooting inside Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A man was arrested Friday for the deadly shooting inside The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police said the shooting happened on the eighth floor of the hotel Thursday night.

Police said within minutes of the shooting, arriving officers went up to the hotel room and located three victims. A male, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was found dead. Two female victims were taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

An early investigation by police indicates that there were four people in the hotel room, all of whom knew each other. Police said there was an altercation before the suspect began shooting and fled.

It's unclear what prompted the altercation.

This story was originally reported on ktnv.com.