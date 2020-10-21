Menu

Makers of OxyContin to plead guilty to 3 charges as part of $8 billion lawsuit

Toby Talbot/AP
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 10:17:20-04

WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials tell The Associated Press that Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion.

OxyContin is the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic.

The officials say Purdue will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws.

The deal doesn't release any of the company’s executives or owners from criminal liability, and a criminal investigation is ongoing. The owners of Purdue are members of the wealthy Sackler family.

The Justice Department officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

