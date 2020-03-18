Maggie Griffin, impish mother of comedian Kathy Griffin, dies at 99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of comedian Kathy Griffin, who inspired many of the jokes in her daughter's standup routines, has died. Maggie Griffin was 99.

Kathy Griffin tweeted that “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away" Tuesday.

The impish and quick-tongued Maggie Griffin was a frequent presence in her daughter's reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," in the early 2000s.

More often than not, she was holding a glass of wine.

Griffin revealed on Twitter in 2019 that her mother had “rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

In an Instagram post, the comedian sang her mother's praises, but said she's not handling the loss very well.

"I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life," she wrote in part.