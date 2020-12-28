Menu

Lucky gambler wins $15M on Megabucks machine at Las Vegas casino

A part-time Las Vegas resident won $15 million at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino last week in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)<br/>
Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-28 13:34:35-05

LAS VEGAS — A part-time Las Vegas resident received the Christmas present of a lifetime on Thursday afternoon.

The lucky gambler, only identified as Kevin, won nearly $15.5 million on an IGT Megabucks machine at Boyd Gaming’s Suncoast Hotel & Casino.

According to Fox News, Kevin reportedly put $40 in before winning.

News4 reported that this is the state's largest slot machine jackpot win in eight years.

This story was first reported by Joyce Lupiani at KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

