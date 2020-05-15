Menu

Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman

Sam Upshaw/AP
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Bianca Austin composes herself before making remarks during a vigil for her niece, Breonna Taylor, outside the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville, Ky. A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. News outlets reported Attorney Ben Crump was hired Monday, May 11, by the family of Breonna Taylor, who was 26 when officers entered her Louisville home early on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation and fatally shot her.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville officials have asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review an internal city police investigation of the killing of a black woman by officers raiding her home.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Steve Conrad announced their request in a Facebook town hall meeting Thursday.

The chief says the federal reviews and the police integrity unit's findings will then go to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The killing of Breonna Taylor has sparked widespread criticism.

She was a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot eight times after her friend fired at officers who broke through her apartment door.  

