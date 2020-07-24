Lost toy dog returns home with help of Ohio airport

The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour, reaching many on social media, before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida.

Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were sending the toy back to Florida on Friday.

Spokesperson Mindy Kershner says the airport’s Facebook posts about the missing plaything reached 1 million people.

Airport employees found the toy left behind in the terminal and snapped photos of the lost traveler outfitted in a mask at the airport’s restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.