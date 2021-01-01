Looking for work? Gig jobs may pay off more in the long run

If you're having trouble finding full-time work, a side hustle or gig job may actually pay off more in the long run.

“It can be a great plan B for people who perhaps are looking for a full-time job and they want to supplement their income or say this is a way to get your foot in the door,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert at the career website Monster.

Monster found now is a great time to look into temporary or freelance positions. Some may even offer part-time benefits. And if you take the position seriously, it could pan out to better opportunities.

“So, when you get that job, really roll up your sleeves, put in the hours, put in the grit,” said Salemi. “Learn, ask questions, be reliable, show up early, leave late, ask questions, be a leader and network your way within that organization, because you don’t know where that role can lead”

One way to help land a gig job is to customize your resume to the specific skill sets and requirements listed in the job description. Monster says companies typically list them in order of importance. And highlight some of your personal achievements of this year.

“It’s been such a year of also flexibility and resiliency for so many of us, so it’s time to celebrate that, but also see how were we flexible, how were we resilient, how can we transfer that, how can job seekers really transfer that, and that’s looking at the jobs that are most in demand right now,” said Salemi.

A freelance creation company called Bunny Studio found freelancers said they had better work-life balance. And in most cases, it took less than two years for them to make more money than they were in a previous full-time job.

