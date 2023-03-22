Look Out! Actress Gwyneth Paltrow accused of hitting skier

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow will head into the courtroom today due to a lawsuit filed against her regarding an alleged skiing incident.

76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed the claim, accusing the 50-year-old actress of slamming into him while at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Sanderson alleges that Paltrow was distracted watching her children skiing down the hill. She then reportedly crashed into the retiree, before fleeing without offering any help.

The incident left Sanderson with a concussion and four broken ribs. He originally sued for $3 million in damages but revised his claim down to $300,000 after Paltrow counter-sued him.

A witness who was present during the time of the alleged incident took the stand. The witness, Craig Ramon, recalled seeing a skier "slam" into Terry. Ramon added that she struck him in the back.

However, Paltrow's attorney's tell a different story: they are making a case that Sanderson actually struck Paltrow while at the resort.

"Gwyneth was hurt by Mr. Sanderson's negligence. It rattled her and physically hurt her," said Steve Owens, one of Paltrow's attorney's.

Paltrow 's countersuit looks to cover attorney's fees and "symbolic damages" totaling $1. Paltrow claims Sanderson is trying to take advantage of her wealth and celebrity status.

The proceedings are expected to last 8 days.