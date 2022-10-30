Long-lost historical Christian relic discovered

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/KGUN) — Researchers have discovered a long-lost historical Christian relic. They believe it's one of the oldest map of the stars.

According to the Museum of the Bible, archivists found it hidden underneath a Christian manuscript.

Museum officials have reason to believe the map belonged to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus. Many consider him the "father of trigonometry."

Researchers say they used multi-spectral imaging to the find the relic on a piece of re-used parchment.

Anyone interested may find more information about the map's discovery in 'The Journal for the History of Astronomy.'