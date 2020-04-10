Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Liberty University pressing charges against journalists

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Steve Helber/AP
A sign marks the entrance to Liberty University, Tuesday March 24 , 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Officials in Lynchburg said Tuesday they were fielding complaints and concerns about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Liberty University pressing charges against journalists
Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 22:46:49-04

Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college's decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic.

The university is run by Jerry Falwell Jr., a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. Liberty says it is following social distancing guidelines and conducting courses online, but remaining open for international students and those who don't have anywhere else to go.

The journalists are a photographer working for The New York Times and a reporter from ProPublica. It wasn't clear on Thursday whether either journalist will end up being prosecuted for any crime.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.