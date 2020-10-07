Levi's launches denim buyback initiative through its recommerce site 'Secondhand'

If you have any old Levi jeans lying around and don't want them anymore, Levi's will take them back.

This week, the clothing company launched a denim buyback program through its recommerce website Levi's Secondhand.

The way it works is you drop off used Levi’s jeans and denim jackets at participating stores and you'll receive a gift card in exchange.

Your items will then be professionally cleaned and then listed on the Secondhand website, "keeping garments in use and out of landfills," Levi's stated on its website.

According to Vogue, some of the clothing will be handpicked vintage items, but most will come directly from consumers.