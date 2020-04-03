Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Posted: 7:10 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 11:01:58-04
items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Reed Saxon
Bill Withers
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Singer Bill Withers has died.

He wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine."

According to a statement released from his family to The Associated Press, the 81-year-old died in Los Angeles from heart complications.

“Lean On Me,” was performed at the presidential inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Lately, people have posted videos of their versions of the song as inspiration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.