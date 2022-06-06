Lawyers reveal potential defense for man who escaped from Alabama jail

Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official, prompting an intensive 11-day manhunt.

Attorneys for Casey White argue he was in the “care and custody” of jail official Vicky White the entire time authorities were searching for them. And they note Casey White was arrested after the woman took her own life last month in Evansville, Indiana.

Authorities say it appears the two had a “jailhouse romance" and Vicky was accused of facilitating Casey's escape.

Investigators found several weapons, as well as $29,000 in cash in the car Vickey and Casey were using. The fugitives also had "multiple wigs" to hide their appearance, investigators said.

The claims about Casey's defense were made in a request to change the location of a case in which he is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.