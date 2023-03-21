Law enforcement around the country prepare for potential protests

Law enforcement personnel around the country are preparing for potential protests this morning. In both Washington D.C. and New York City, police officers set up barricades and fences, in anticipation of former president Donald Trump's indictment.

ABC News reported a call between Secret Service and the New York Police Department on Monday, addressing security concerns and logistics.

Over the weekend, the former president took to his social media platform Truth Social, telling his followers he could be arrested as soon as today, ending the message saying, "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK."

The case in question, ties back to alleged hush money sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels has made claims she and the former president had an affair back in 2006, and that the funds came from Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

In 2018, Cohen pled guilty to paying out Daniels.

Current investigations into the payments are being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alan Bragg. Prosecutors are trying to figure out if the former president violated election laws by using campaign finances to fund the payments.

Trump previously claimed he was unaware of the $130,000 sent to Daniels, before later stating he was aware of the transaction. For weeks, a Manhattan grand jury has been hearing from witnesses tied to the case.

There could be one more wrench thrown into the proceedings after Robert Costello, lawyer and former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, announced his desire to testify on behalf of the former president. In the past, Costello has frequently refuted claims made by Cohen regarding any hush-money payments, as well as Trump's role in the proceedings.