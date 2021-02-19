Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Latest color photos from Perseverance show rover landing on Mars

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent. (NASA via AP)
Mars Landing
Mars Landing
Mars Landing
Posted at 3:19 PM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 17:22:24-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released the first close-up picture that captures a rover descending to the surface of Mars.

The space agency revealed the photo Friday, less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully landed near an ancient river delta to search for signs of life.

NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras, many of which were turned on during Thursday's descent.

Perseverance can be seen just 6 1/2 feet off the ground, being lowered by cables attached to an overhead sky crane.

NASA promises more photos in the next few days and possibly also an audio recording of the descent.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.