Last full moon of 2020, 'Cold Moon,' to shine bright Tuesday

13th full moon of 2020 will peak at 10:28 p.m. ET
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - A full moon rises over the traditional Norwegian Christmas tree in London's Trafalgar Square, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. December’s full moon, the last of the year, is called the Full Cold Moon because it occurs during the beginning of winter. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 29, 2020
The last full moon of 2020 is scheduled to appear Tuesday night.

Known as the Cold Moon, the full December moon will begin its rise at 4:12 p.m. ET. It will reach its peak brightness at 10:28 p.m. ET, according to Time and Date.

According to Space, the Cold Moon will be this year's 13th full moon.

NASA says the moon will appear full from Monday evening through Thursday morning.

The Cold Moon has been called several names throughout centuries: Cold Full Moon, known by some Native American tribes as the Long Night Moon, or the Moon Before Yule (from the Anglo-Saxon lunar calendar).

According to NASA, the moon is also referred to as the Wolf Moon because some Native American tribes would hear packs of wolves howling amid the cold and deep snows of winter.

It is the first full moon of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, NASA said.

The next full moon will occur next year on Jan. 28 at 2:16 p.m. ET, according to Farmers Almanac.

