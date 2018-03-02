Las Vegas parents arrested after malnourished baby dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A father and mother in Las Vegas were arrested on Feb. 28 on charges including murder, child abuse/neglect, and animal cruelty.

Police were called to the couple's apartment on Feb. 25 after getting reports about possible abuse or neglect. Medical workers told police dispatchers that they were transporting a 5-month-old child to the hospital and the baby appeared to be malnourished.

The baby died after being taken to the hospital.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case, and three days later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Oceja and 24-year-old Loreana Martinez.

Oceja and Martinez also had two other children who were taken into protective custody and are being evaluated by medical personnel for potential health concerns.

There were also three dogs in the residence that appeared to be severely malnourished. They were turned over to Clark County Animal Control. The LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.