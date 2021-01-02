Larry King, 87, reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Broadcasting legend and former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, reported several news outlets.

CNN and ABC News reported the news Saturday, citing a source close to the King family. The legendary talk show host has fought other serious health issues in the past, including lung cancer in 2017.

According to ABC News, King also had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke in 2019.

King is reportedly undergoing treatment at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. CNN reports King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been hospitalized for more than a week.

