Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Larry King, 87, reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Larry King
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-02 18:24:41-05

Broadcasting legend and former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, reported several news outlets.

CNN and ABC News reported the news Saturday, citing a source close to the King family. The legendary talk show host has fought other serious health issues in the past, including lung cancer in 2017.

According to ABC News, King also had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke in 2019.

King is reportedly undergoing treatment at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. CNN reports King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been hospitalized for more than a week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.