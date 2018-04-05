Large crane falls on its side at construction site for new St. Pete police headquarters

Partly Cloudy
A large construction crane has fallen on its side at the construction site of the new St. Petersburg police headquarters.
The crane fell to its side, just missing the new headquarters structure. The only damage appears to be to the crane itself.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Story Developing. Stay with Scripps station WFTS in Tampa for updates.