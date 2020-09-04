Labor Day sales 2020; what to save on this weekend

Labor Day Weekend may look a little different during the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are hoping consumers are still motivated by a good deal to shop on the unofficial end of summer.

With the ups and downs in the retail sector, many businesses will be offering discounts and deals to move inventory and make room for winter items. And don’t forget about the small businesses in your community. The discounts may not be as deep as a big box store can offer, but some may honor lower prices or be willing to negotiate, plus it supports a local business.

Traditionally, Labor Day sales are a good time to find indoor and outdoor furniture and decor on sale, school supplies for those oops-I-really-need-that-for-class needs, as well as spring and summer clothing and gear ( think: camping, grills, etc.) as stores try to make room for fall’s pants and sweaters.

Whether customers are heading online or in-person, here’s a look at some of the biggest discounts being offered this year:

The Home Depot and Lowe’s : For those pandemic projects that are still on the to-do list, Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent off some appliances and furniture, and 30 percent off select tools and storage options. Lowe’s has up to 40 percent off some appliances, and similar discounts on tools, furniture and storage options.

and : For those pandemic projects that are still on the to-do list, Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent off some appliances and furniture, and 30 percent off select tools and storage options. Lowe’s has up to 40 percent off some appliances, and similar discounts on tools, furniture and storage options. Wayfair: Designing for inside or outside, some items are 55 to 70 percent off, like furniture for the bedroom, kitchen and outdoors, rugs, and mattresses.

Designing for inside or outside, some items are 55 to 70 percent off, like furniture for the bedroom, kitchen and outdoors, rugs, and mattresses. Macy’s : Save on sheets for those mattresses, dishes for those new tables and summer clothing with up to 60 percent off select items.

: Save on sheets for those mattresses, dishes for those new tables and summer clothing with up to 60 percent off select items. REI : Some summer clothing and outdoor camping and recreation gear is on sale up to 70 percent off.

: Some summer clothing and outdoor camping and recreation gear is on sale up to 70 percent off. Nike : For those who are exercising more during the pandemic, get up to 40 percent off on shoes and workout gear.

: For those who are exercising more during the pandemic, get up to 40 percent off on shoes and workout gear. Best Buy : Those still looking for laptops, monitors and technology accessories for work-or-learning-from-home can save a few hundred dollars this weekend.

: Those still looking for laptops, monitors and technology accessories for work-or-learning-from-home can save a few hundred dollars this weekend. Amazon : The annual Amazon Prime Day , which touts Black Friday-like discounts on the online retailer in July, was delayed and a new date has not been announced yet. Over Labor Day weekend, shoppers can find up to 50 percent off on electronics, clothing, clothing, home and garden, etc.

: The annual , which touts Black Friday-like discounts on the online retailer in July, was delayed and a new date has not been announced yet. Over Labor Day weekend, shoppers can find up to 50 percent off on electronics, clothing, clothing, home and garden, etc. Etsy : Participating sellers are offering 20 percent off fall crafts and creative items.

: Participating sellers are offering 20 percent off fall crafts and creative items. Mattresses: Labor Day weekend will be filled with discounts on bedding options. Nearly every major brand, including Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Casper, Sleep Number, etc. are offering deals right now.

Furniture and home goods store IKEA has had Labor Day weekend sales in the past, however their website does not have anything listed for this year.

Walmart and Target both have select summer clothing, shoes and home goods on sale or clearance. However, neither have large weekend deals posted at this time.

