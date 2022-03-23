LA police: Wearing expensive jewelry could make you a target

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.

The police department's suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to ABC7, the robbery occurred at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hill.

The news outlet reported that the five suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, and "surgical-style masks."

NBCLA reported that they used sledgehammers to smash the windows of a jewelry store.

According to the Associated Press, the suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle, left it at the scene, and drove away in another vehicle.

Passersby recorded video of Tuesday's assault on the store, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.

In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021.

"Chief [Mark] Stainbrook understands the community frustration regarding the crime that happened today," LAPD said in a statement.