Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)
Former "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner announced on Sunday that she had given birth to a girl on February 1 after opting to keep her pregnancy private.
Using Twitter, Jenner explained why she opted to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye.
"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how," she tweeted.
The girl, whose name has not been publicly released is 20-year-old Jenner's first child.
♥️ pic.twitter.com/CgiQFcRfHU— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018
