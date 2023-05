Here's an offer for graduates you dough-not want to pass up. Krispy Kremes is offering free donuts for students graduating from high school or college on Wednesday, May 24.

Any students who come to one of Krispy Kreme's locations wearing a class of 2023 shirt, cap or gown can snag a free dozen of the shop's signature glazed donuts.

For locations in the greater Tucson area, check the map below: