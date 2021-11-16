Watch
Kool-Aid powdered beverages, Country Time Lemonade recalled

Posted at 4:06 PM, Nov 16, 2021
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling Country Time Lemonade and some Kool-Aid powdered beverages, according to CBS News.

The recall is for certain Country Time and Kool-Aid products sold in 19 oz. plastic packages, 82.5 oz. canisters.

It also involves Country Time Lemonade On the Go Sticks.

The powdered drinks could reportedly contain tiny pieces of metal and glass.

The products have "best when used by" dates ranging from June 13 to Oct. 3, 2023.

CBS News reports that not every product with those dates is being recalled, so customers can call the company at 1 (855) 713-9237 to check if their product is on the recall list.

