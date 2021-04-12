Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

In a tweet, the agency said that multiple people were shot, including a Knoxville police officer.

During an appearance on WVLT, Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer who was shot is awake, in good spirits, and is "going to be OK."

The mayor added that the officer is recovering at UT Medical Center.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a source said the situation "is no longer active."

In a tweet, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed a shooting did occur, but the school had been secured, The Associated Press reported.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas tweeted.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Nashville (ATF Nashville) said in a tweet that they were responding to the shooting and were called in to assist law enforcement partners.

Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so please check back for details.