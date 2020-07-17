KFC bringing Beyond Fried Chicken to West Coast

Starting next week, KFC will offer their Beyond Fried Chicken product in select restaurants on the West Coast. The plant-based protein product debuted last year in Atlanta, and earlier this year in Nashville and Charlotte.

According to a statement from KFC, testing in those markets “received an overwhelmingly positive consumer response,” and they are rolling it out in more cities.

More than 50 restaurants in the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego area will offer Beyond Fried Chicken starting July 20.

Beyond Fried Chicken was developed in partnership with Beyond Meat, a company specializing in creating plant-based protein products.