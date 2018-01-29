Kesha's 'Praying' is Grammys' Time's Up moment

Kesha's prayers have been answered with a show of solidarity.

PHOTOS: 60TH GRAMMY AWARDS

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, the pop singer gave an emotional performance of her single "Praying," joined on stage by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

After her performance, Kesha quoted lyrics from her song in a message of gratitude posted on Twitter.

"'After everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become,'" she tweeted. "Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey."

Kesha's hit song marked her first release of new music in almost four years.

The singer has been tied up in a long back-and-forth legal battle with producer Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), stemming from 2014 allegations that he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Gottwald has long denied those claims.

Singer and actor Janelle Monae, who introduced Kesha on the stage, gave a strong rebuke of sexual misconduct and gender inequality in entertainment and across industries.

"We come in peace, but we mean business," she said, while donning a Time's Up pin.

Earlier in the evening, Kesha lost out to Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" for best pop solo performance.