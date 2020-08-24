Kellyanne Conway says she's leaving White House at end of month

President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter that she is leaving the White House at the end of August to focus on her family.

In a statement, Conway said she was taking a step away from her job to focus on her family.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

"We [George and Kellyanne] disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids," Conway said. "Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids "doing school from home" requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."

As The Today Show reported, Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, has been making news of her own recently, took to social media stating that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Kellyanne's husband, George Conway, also announced on Twitter on Sunday that he was leaving The Lincoln Project to "devote more time to family matters."

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

"This is completely my choice and my voice," Kellyanne concluded. "In time, I will announce plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."