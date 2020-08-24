Menu

Kellyanne Conway says she is leaving The White House

Posted at 8:51 PM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-23 23:51:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump's most influential and longest-serving advisers, Kellyanne Conway, says she will be leaving the White House at the end of the month.

Conway was Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, and she was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid.

She then became a senior counselor to the president.

Conway cites a need to spend time with her four children in a resignation letter she posted Sunday night.

