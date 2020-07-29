Menu

Kanye West's NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says

Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. The government's small business lending program has benefited millions of companies, with the goal of minimizing the number of layoffs Americans have suffered in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the recipients include many you probably wouldn't have expected. West’s clothing-and-sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million, according to the data released by Treasury. The company employed 106 people in mid-February before the pandemic struck. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Kanye West's petition to appear on New Jersey's ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written in the same hand.

That's according to a formal complaint filed with the state on Wednesday by election law attorney Scott Salmon. Salmon, a Democrat, filed the objection with the state Division of Elections after reviewing the more than 1,300 signatures West submitted.

New Jersey requires presidential candidates to get 800 signatures to appear on the ballot, but Salmon says he counted more than 600 that were in some way defective.

The petition shows that a number of signatures appear written by the same hand, including lower-case i's dotted with a small circle.

Election 2020 Kanye West
This frame grab made on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, of a New Jersey Division of Elections nominating petition shows signatures submitted by Kanye West to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate. The document was provided by election law attorney Scott Salomon who filed an objection with the state Division of Elections after reviewing the more than 1,300 signatures West submitted. Salmon says says he counted more than 600 that were in some way defective. The petition shows that a number of signatures appear written by the same hand. (Scott Salmon via AP)

