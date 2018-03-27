Kansas waterpark co-owner arrested in connection to child's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schlitterbahn Waterpark co-owner Jeff Henry has been arrested on charges related to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Henry is charged with murder, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Henry was taken into custody in Texas and is currently being held by the U.S. Marshal Service.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the company said it was not surprised at the charges against Henry.

"We as a company and as a family will fight these allegations and have confidence that once the facts are presented it will be clear that what happened on the ride was an unforeseeable accident," the statement read.

Last week, several criminal charges were filed against Tyler A. Miles, a former assistant park manager, and the company itself. Those included felony involuntary manslaughter, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Schlitterbahn and attorneys for Miles released separate statements saying they intended to fight the charges.