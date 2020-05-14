Justices fear 'chaos' if states can't bind electors' votes

Supreme Court justices invoked fears of bribery and chaos to suggest they think states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

The court took up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday was the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with livestreamed audio.

So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin.