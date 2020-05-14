Menu

Justices fear 'chaos' if states can't bind electors' votes

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Justices fear 'chaos' if states can't bind electors' votes
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 13, 2020
Supreme Court justices invoked fears of bribery and chaos to suggest they think states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

The court took up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday was the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with livestreamed audio.

So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin.

